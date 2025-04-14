Kota the Friend & Big Sean Are As Cold As "MICHIGAN" On Their Bold Collaboration

The prolific Kota the Friend is back and with a small taste of what his new album, "No Rap on Sunday," sounds like.

This track is new to streaming platforms as of this weekend; however, Kota the Friend actually put out "MICHIGAN" a couple weeks earlier. The Brooklyn, New York multi-hyphenate dropped a project to the pro-artist site/app EVEN on March 30 called No Rap on Sunday. It's a 14-track effort with a plethora of features. Fivio Foreign, Vic Mensa , Samara Cyn, and Big Sean are a mere handful of them. It's Kota's second project to be exclusively released to EVEN. If you're wondering, it's called To See A Sunset which he dropped on March 15 with Statik Selektah . Hopefully, with "MICHIGAN" on more user-friendly DSPs, fans will be encouraged to purchase the tape to hear it in full.

Kota the Friend has never been on a track with Big Sean before, but it feels like they have years of experience together on "MICHIGAN." It's got an uplifting and self-assured energy about it as both skilled writers pen verses about their success and their healthy mindsets. They may come off "cold like Michigan," but they have goals to work for and can't waste a single second. Their driven deliveries make this track tick, but the steady beat from Kota is also a great aspect of it.

