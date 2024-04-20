Kota The Friend Pens A Heartwarming Story About Making It Big On "GOOD NUMBERS"

Kota the Friend might be the most consistently solid rapper we have going at the moment. The Brooklyn, New Yorker has always impressed us, mainly because of what seems like effortless storytelling. Words just feel like they flow right of the pen when he writes, and they all just fit seamlessly. That happens on this new track from Kota the Friend called "GOOD NUMBERS."

This follows up a pretty steady stream of releases from him. The last offering we covered from him was the excellent love story single "PNW" (Pacific Northwest). In between "GOOD NUMBERS" and the former, Kota also put out "Bad 4 U" on March 20, just a day after "PNW." On this new track below, the veteran rapper is seen writing another feel good song about becoming a successful artist and how that can help his loved ones in the future.

Read More: "Illmatic" By Nas Turns 30: Revisiting One Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs Ever, "N.Y. State Of Mind"

Listen To "GOOD NUMBERS" By Kota The Friend

"My momma got the best of doctors, boy, she doin' great / My baby's thrivin', straight A scholars, college out of state / I'm always workin', never stressin' 'bout what's on my plate / On this mill', I always pray, everything I want I ate." This is just one of example of Kota getting across his message of working hard now and reaping the benefits later. Across the entire runtime, you really get the feeling that Kota wants to do and has done what it takes to have everyone he cares for thrive around him.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "GOOD NUMBERS" by Kota the Friend? Is he one of the best writers in the rap game right now, why or why not? Is this one of his strongest tracks as of late? Do you think he has another album coming soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kota the Friend. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rent due every week it seem, bills is on your a**

Landlord do not see the dream, haunted by your past

Making you repeat the scheme, you just gotta feed the seed

Water and delete the weeds

Don't think I don't think about your pain

I just hit your phone, so I could say

Read More: Donald Trump Trial: Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside Courthouse