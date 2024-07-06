Kota The Friend & PRICE Link Up For Concise Seven-Track EP "SANCTIONED VOL. 1"

Kota tag teams this EP with one half of the California duo Audio Push.

Kota the Friend is a rapper you go to for relax vibes and solid rhymes, and that is what he is providing on SANCTIONED VOL. 1. For the New York rapper, this is project number two for 2024, superseding his January tape, Lyrics to GO Vol. 5. That is the latest entry in that halo series for the "Colorado" lyricist and it was yet another business-as-usual kind of project. There are not many more rock steady spitters that Kota and it just feels like he never really flops on any occasion. On this seven-song EP, he is joined by a California artist by the name of PRICE (Price). He also goes by Pricetag and he is one half of the Audio Push tandem and works alongside Oktane.

Sadly, though, it appears that Oktane and PRICE are not too eager to release music together. The last time the hip-hop community heard anything from them was 2020 for a single called "Time To Listen". You have to go back another year for when they dropped an album. That would be 2019's Audio Mars. Conversely, PRICE is still active. He began releasing solo material right around the time Audio Push stopped. In fact, he also came through with a project in January too, putting out C.I.T.Y. and it's deluxe. Maybe PRICE has a new permanent partner in rhyme with Kota the Friend, because SANCTIONED VOL. 1 sees them piece together poised performances.

Listen To SANCTIONED VOL. 1 By Kota The Friend & PRICE

SANCTIONED VOL. 1 Tracklist:

  1. INTRO
  2. SANCTIONED
  3. ON THE RUN with Bas
  4. 1 OF 1
  5. FIRST OF THE MONTH
  6. RIGHT BACK
  7. NO HESI (feat. Huey Briss & Nana)

