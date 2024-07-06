Kota The Friend & PRICE Link Up For Concise Seven-Track EP "SANCTIONED VOL. 1"

Kota the Friend is a rapper you go to for relax vibes and solid rhymes, and that is what he is providing on SANCTIONED VOL. 1. For the New York rapper, this is project number two for 2024, superseding his January tape, Lyrics to GO Vol. 5. That is the latest entry in that halo series for the "Colorado" lyricist and it was yet another business-as-usual kind of project. There are not many more rock steady spitters that Kota and it just feels like he never really flops on any occasion. On this seven-song EP, he is joined by a California artist by the name of PRICE (Price). He also goes by Pricetag and he is one half of the Audio Push tandem and works alongside Oktane.