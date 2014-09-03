Young west coast rappers, Oktane and Pricetag together form the Hip-Hop Duo, Audio Push. Best known for their stylish song, Shine, off of their latest mixtape, Come As You Are, as well as for the West Coast dance move known as 'Jerkin, Audio Push has signed to Interscope and are also members of Hit Boy's HS'87 Hip-Hop group. Quite prolific, they have released a grand total of eight mixtapes since 2009. In 2013, Audio Push appeared on the posse cut, Cypher, alongside artists such as Schoolboy Q, Rick Ross, and Method Man.