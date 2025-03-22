Trina's Husband Reportedly Arrested For Battery Over 2023 Altercation In Miami

There's some unfortunate trouble brewing for Trina and her man, Benjamin "Swurv" Kearse. According to a police report obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the latter has been arrested for battery over an incident that took place almost two years ago. To be more specific, this allegedly took place back in July 2023 in Miami. It involved a male pedestrian who happened to be crossing the street in front of a stop sign. Kearse pulled up to that same crosswalk with black Dodge Charger and abruptly so. Because of this, the alleged victim struck the trunk of his car.
This is where things begin to escalate. Per what the cops were told by the man, Kearse tried to call him over. The man obliged and walked towards him. However, before he even had a chance to explain himself, Kearse allegedly got very angry. After that, it sounds like the man either ran away or they talked things over and came to an understanding. Either way, Kearse eventually caught up to the pedestrian at some house, presumably the man's. After that, Trina's husband got out of his vehicle and tracked down the guy.
When Did Trina Marry Benjamin Kearse?
In a rage, he began landing punch after punch, eventually causing a fracture to the man's nose. While this was all alleged for a bit, police got surveillance footage and confirmed that the victim's report was legit. Kearse is now at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami at the time of writing. TMZ Hip Hop says they tried to get a hold of Trina during all of this, but nothing as of yet.
Hopefully, this doesn't affect Trina and Kearse going forward too much. The two lovers got married in May 2024 per Vibe. They applied for marriage in April of that year and the ceremony took place in Miramar, Florida. The rumor is they met sometime in 2023.