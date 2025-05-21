Rod Wave's Attorneys Allege He Was The Victim Of A Burglary

We allegedly have some more context behind the recent arrest of Rod Wave thanks to his two attorneys. In a recent update from Pitchfork, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said that their client's arrest was a mistake.
In their fiery response they allege that, "Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green."
Previously, the details behind all 14 assault related charges were scant. However, we allegedly now know that an argument between Rod Wave and his associates caused this.
Allegedly, on April 21, the Florida rapper, his realtors, and close partners all returned to his Atlanta-area pad. Upon going back, they noticed that he was a victim of a burglary. According to police, the aforementioned spat caused the singer to whip out a Glock 20 10mm semiautomatic pistol.
Rod Wave Fulton County Arrest
Over a dozen rounds allegedly rung throughout the home. 11 of them hit Rod's associate's G-Wagon. Another struck the artist's 2022 Rolls-Royce. One hit a wall and the last still has not been located. After this, neighbors reported the altercation, which led Rod Wave to try and clean up the shells, per police.
Eventually, he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on May 21, and charged with 14 counts in the process. They include possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, and criminal damage to property in the second degree. Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, a felony count of tampering with evidence, simple assault, and conspiracy to commit a felony were also administered.
Then there's aggravated assault, a second count of possession of firearm during an attempt to commit certain felonies, and a second count of reckless conduct. After that, Rod Wave was hit with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and a second count of obstruction of law enforcement. Lastly, there's a second count of criminal damage to property in the second degree and a second felony count of tampering with evidence.
Despite all of these charges Rod Wave is free. He has since posted a $50,000 bond.