Rod Wave Arrested In Atlanta On Assault And Gun Charges

Recently, Rod Wave ran into some legal issues, as he was taken into custody yesterday (May 21) in Fulton County. According to AllHipHop, the Florida-born performer was arrested on various charges related to an incident that allegedly took place on April 21. He's now facing 13 felony counts based on arrest records obtained by the outlet.

These counts reportedly include aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, pointing a gun at another person, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence. He's since been released after posting surety bonds.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what allegedly happened back in April to warrant Rod Wave's arrest. Some social media users speculate, however, that it stems from a dispute with his girlfriend Mini Barbie, also known as Nari. Unconfirmed rumors floating around online suggest that he could have allegedly shot at her or her vehicle. Police have yet to address the rumors.

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during "The Beautiful Mind Tour" with Rod Wave at Target Center on November 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

This isn't Rod Wave's first run-in with police. Back in 2022, he was hit with another charge related to an alleged domestic dispute. The charge was later dropped.

He was then arrested in Florida last year on a firearm charge. That too was later dismissed, as his attorneys argued that he was falsely identified as a convicted felon. They insisted that there was “absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing.”