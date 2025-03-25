Rod Wave Apologizes After His Ex And Current Girlfriend Get Into Nasty Verbal Scrap

Rod Wave is taking some responsibility by issuing a public apology to his current and past girlfriend? That's what we are to assume as the Florida rapper and singer didn't mention either of their names. He wrote in emotional fashion, "I’m so sorry. Ain’t even go through with it. I ruined everything. Embarrassing you, hurting you and you was there for me. I’m so sorry I hurt you. These people so wrong about me. I’m sorry you the purest person I ever known, and you don’t deserve that. I had it in my hand, but I ain’t shoot."

He then added in separate IG Story post with Hunxho's "By Tomorrow" playing in the background, "Y’all I f*cked up bad." It's also kind of unclear why he's the one expressing guilt here. All we know is that it has since been removed from his profile and that it happened after a fiery verbal back-and-forth on X (Twitter). Per The Shade Room Teens, things got tense between an alleged friend of the current partner of Rod Wave, Mini Barbie, and Dee. His new boo also goes by Nari. It started because a pop culture blog posted a collage of the women that Wave has been with.

How Many Kids Does Rod Wave Have?

The post was captioned, "Rod definitely got a type." Dee appears to be one of the girls in the post and that's when Nari's potential friend decided to throw some jabs. "Nari looks then both so what's the type boop?" That's when Dee popped in and called her friend out for constantly hating on her even though she's not with Rod anymore. One of her tweets read, "You wanna f*ck my bd or some PONK cause u comment under everything when it comes to me b*tch."

More Rod Wave Drama