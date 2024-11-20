Yung Bleu Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Suspicious Message To Rod Wave’s Ex

Fans want to know what Yung Bleu was getting at.

The mother of Rod Wave's twins, Dee, recently took to X with a message about a relationship. "Nobody hit it since you hit it," she wrote alongside a series of emojis. Unfortunately, however, her post quickly got the attention of Yung Bleu. He threw some serious shade in his reply, joking that he wasn't buying Dee's claim. "Sike," he said, adding a laughing emoji.

Of course, this prompted a great deal of speculation among social media users. Many even theorized that Yung Bleu was trying to allege that he himself slept with Dee. "Bleu chill you bouta have rod wave canceling his tour," one fan in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section wrote. "Rod about to write a whole album about this," another said. According to him, however, his post was completely misinterpreted. He joined in amid the discussion, clarifying that he didn't even know Dee was the mother of Rod Wave's children, and that he was not trying to insinuate they slept together.

Yung Bleu Sets The Record Straight Amid Speculation

"I ain’t even no that was his bm," he explained. "And I dnt no her at all that’s on my daughter. I was just on twitter retweeting stuff." Dee went on to address the misunderstanding on X too, confirming that she has no relationship with Yung Bleu. "That man retweeted my post just like errbody else and I commented just like I replied and cursed errbody else out yall be on weird timing no n***a I’m f*cking quoting my sh*t [laughing emoji]. We don’t play like dat."

This is far from the only time fans have speculated about Dee's love life, however. Earlier this year, footage of her allegedly cheating on Rod Wave surfaced online. He proceeded to share a clip of the two of them arguing over the phone and later teased a breakup song about the situation.

