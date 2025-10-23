Rod Wave’s Alleged Ex Accuses Him Of Being A “Deadbeat” Dad

Earlier this year, a woman named Zaria came forward on social media to allege that she shares a child with Rod Wave.

Earlier this year, a woman named Zaria took to social media to allege that she shared a child with Rod Wave. He's yet to directly address this allegation, but shortly after, he insisted that he only has two daughters in a post on his Instagram Story. Now, Zaria has hopped back online to vent about deadbeat dads. While she didn't call the rapper out by name, most have inferred that he's who she was talking about.

"Ion respect no n***a who ain't man enough to step up n take care of they seed," she began, as captured by The Shade Room Teens. "Mfs only be real for an image out here , god put to many f*ck n****s on this earth. Yu fn's ain't living right n never gone prosper abandoning your own Flesh and blood I can't n will never respect h!e sh*t. Anybody who indulging in dead beat behavior sick right along with them. Mfs be throwed asf out here [sic]."

“I been quiet for too long. My baby innocent n don’t deserve what her h*e a** daddy doing to her. You gone regret abandoning your daughter I PROMISE U. I hope God take everything away n humble u,” Zaria added.

Rod Wave Kids

Some social media users think a tweet shared by Rod Wave's ex Dee led to Zaria's rant. “I’m so glad my kids’ side of the family loves them unconditionally," Dee wrote. "Them babies so loved 😩❤️ Having your mom’s side and your dad’s side of the family just chef’s kiss. I hope my girls know they’re blessed to have two big families."

Zaria and Dee later got into it when the latter alleged that one of the former's friends spoke poorly of both her and her children. Zaria denied this, and the two of them exchanged several heated messages about the situation.

At the time of writing, Rod Wave has not publicly addressed Zaria's latest allegations.

