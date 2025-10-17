Rod Wave Is Making $14 Million By Making & Selling His Own Merch

Rod Wave recently stopped by The Joe Budden Podcast to promote his upcoming album, speak on the perceptions of his music, and address some big career moves. You may have heard about a massive legal battle involving a former tour promoter, and it looks like he wants to assure his independence in even more ways.

The Florida artist revealed that he's making $14 million off of making and selling his own merchandise, which is a staggering feat. In a clip caught by Victor Baez on Twitter, he explained that he previously made $200K off of merch sales before he made this decision.

"You can go buy your own clothes, and pay these folks to print it up, pay these folks to transport it, and we gon' do that" Rod Wave recalled as his uncle's advice. "And I went from 200,000 to 14 million just taking control of my own merch, see what I'm saying? If you can make it in the street, you can make it anywhere. Your brain can work. His brain, the way he organize this, he could've did anything he wanted to."

Rod Wave New Album

"It's just business, bruh, you see what I'm saying?" Rod Wave continued. "It's so many businesses inside of businesses. As an artist, I'm just on the stage rapping and I'm caught up in the rockstar. And all these people have businesses off of me. 'Here you go, 5 million dollars,' okay. Let me get that. Even if they made two million dollars, s**t, they've got five, six, seven of you. Every artist just on the stage bouncing around, in the rockstar, in the moment. It's cool. Man, this is free game right here, man."

We will see what this yields for the "Leavin" rapper and singer in the future. Elsewhere, some of his recent musical moves include a mistakenly scrapped UY SCUTI feature, and hopefully we see that come to life one day.