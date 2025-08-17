Drake Trolls BenDaDonnn For Only Posting Rod Wave On Instagram

Rod Wave has been one of the most popular acts in the game for some years now, with a dedicated fanbase who has always checks for his new releases and stands by him whenever he drops. One of those dedicated fans appears to be BenDaDonnn, an Instagram and Twitch star from Memphis, who apparently always posts his songs on Instagram. At least, according to Drake, who texted Ben to troll him about that.

Drake posted their text conversation on his Instagram story, where he trolls Ben for only listening to Rod Wave. “I hate how when s**t be going right for you, you only post Rod,” he said. “Like n***a, post your brudda, support your n***a, you just wanna post ONLY ROD when s**t going beautiful.”

Ben responded with 13 crying laughing emojis and a “you right dawg.” Rod Wave is known for his ballads, to the point where fans joke about him never knowing happiness. “I got motivational joints too,” Drake added.

“We both out the M, Rod out ST PETERSBURG,” he continued. “You ain’t ever been there.” Of course, Drake’s father is from Memphis, and he spent a lot of time out there when he was younger. He’s also repped the city in his music on occasion.

Drake Rod Wave Song

The last several months have been busy for Drake. He recently canceled the remaining dates on his Anita Max Wynn Tour, after initially postponing them. He and PARTYNEXTDOOR have been on the road for the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour, a trek through Europe that is set to end near the end of September.

Of course, touring is not the only reason why Drake has been in the news recently. His legal team recently filed a 76-page document making several demands of UMG. Some of the requests included information pertaining to Kendrick Lamar’s relationship with his children, as well as any potential domestic violence reports on Lamar, and an unredacted version of Lamar’s contract.

Drake’s team also requested all communications from Lucian Grainge regarding the release of “Not Like Us,” arguing that he knowingly signed off on the track. Grainge hit back, calling the assertion “groundless” and “ridiculous.” In the legal document, the Toronto rapper also demanded access to the financial records of Interscope CEO John Janick.