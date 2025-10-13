Leavin – Song by Rod Wave

Rod Wave is cooking up a new album that's dropping sometime soon, and it's nice to hear him back after a while.

Rod Wave recently announced a new tour after taking almost a year off of music, and he followed that up with a new single and music video, "Leavin." It's a passionate cut with a pretty interesting drum pattern that provides a lot of swing in comparison to more static material. The Florida star comes off very animated and empowered on this cut, reaching higher highs with his dynamic vocal delivery. We'll see whether or not this ends up being the main sound on his upcoming record. If so, we could be in for one of this catalog's most compelling releases yet.

