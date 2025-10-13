Leavin – Song by Rod Wave

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 53 Views
Leavin Rod Wave Leavin Rod Wave
Rod Wave is cooking up a new album that's dropping sometime soon, and it's nice to hear him back after a while.

Rod Wave recently announced a new tour after taking almost a year off of music, and he followed that up with a new single and music video, "Leavin." It's a passionate cut with a pretty interesting drum pattern that provides a lot of swing in comparison to more static material. The Florida star comes off very animated and empowered on this cut, reaching higher highs with his dynamic vocal delivery. We'll see whether or not this ends up being the main sound on his upcoming record. If so, we could be in for one of this catalog's most compelling releases yet.

Release Date: October 13, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Leavin

Pain deep inside me, I should have kept running,
Crackers got to free me, the end of discussion,
He mad about a feature, tell them, motherf**k them,
Mafia living, I got love for my youngins

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
