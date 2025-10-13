Leavin – Song by Rod Wave

Rod Wave recently announced a new tour after taking almost a year off of music, and he followed that up with a new single and music video, "Leavin." It's a passionate cut with a pretty interesting drum pattern that provides a lot of swing in comparison to more static material. The Florida star comes off very animated and empowered on this cut, reaching higher highs with his dynamic vocal delivery. We'll see whether or not this ends up being the main sound on his upcoming record. If so, we could be in for one of this catalog's most compelling releases yet.
Release Date: October 13, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Leavin
Pain deep inside me, I should have kept running,
Crackers got to free me, the end of discussion,
He mad about a feature, tell them, motherf**k them,
Mafia living, I got love for my youngins