Rod Wave Clears Up Fatherhood & Zaria, Alleged Woman Who Claims He Fathered Her Child

Rod Wave finds himself at the center of controversy as a woman named Zaria continues to claim he fathered her newborn daughter. The rapper, known for his deeply personal lyrics, took to social media to dispute the allegations, escalating an already heated exchange. On March 7, 2025, Rod Wave addressed speculation that he had four children with three different women.

While denying any connection to a woman named Deja, he acknowledged knowing Zaria but dismissed her claims. “I definitely know the other girl,” he wrote, “but I got two daughters, that’s it.” His statement referred to the twin daughters he shares with his longtime partner, Dee.Days later, the feud reignited when Rod Wave accused Zaria of extortion. In a series of now-deleted posts, he alleged she had demanded money from him and shared receipts showing he had already sent her $5,000. According to Zaria, however, he was the one who first mentioned money. She revealed she had requested $35,000—initially for an abortion but later planned to invest it in a business. When the full amount never arrived, she decided to keep the baby.

Is Rod Wave A Father?

Zaria remained defiant. On March 6, she took to Instagram Stories to shut down accusations that she was chasing fame. “Never got on here telling my business,” she wrote. “The internet told it before I could. I’m not pressed to be known as anyone’s BM. That title holds zero weight to me.” She insisted she had no interest in public drama, adding, “I got my own motion. On God, no one can call my bluff.” Meanwhile, Rod Wave’s girlfriend, Mini Barbie, appeared unfazed by the controversy. Posting on TikTok, she casually dismissed rumors while followers flooded her comments. Fans debated the situation on The Shade Room Teens, where some blamed Zaria for allegedly using the child as leverage. Others argued that Rod Wave should have taken precautions to avoid the situation altogether.