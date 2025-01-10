Rod Wave Is Feeling All Sorts Of Confusing Emotions On "Westside Connection"

There's no doubt that Rod Wave loves crafting tracks for those going through times, especially emotionally. The St. Petersburg, Florida rapper and crooner is always penning records about backstabbing, confusing relationships, and yearning for that perfect partner. Rod's presenting more of the second on his latest offering "Westside Connection," a single about dealing with inconsistent girl. He gives her a lot of credit on the track for helping him during dark times. "I was in a darkplace when you had found me / My pain, and my problems had me surrounded / I was already drownin' when you had found me."
However, despite being tremendously grateful for her, it sounds like she's got her faults. "Just met a uphill battle, it's okay I was made for this / And you were never there for me, I tried to give you everything / You can't get away with this / We was in the bottom together, you're supposed to be right here with me
Hate me for what I did to you, I'on hate you for what you did to me." Selling this entire complicated love story is Rod's terrific and passionate vocals and melodies. He's always able to sound so delicate yet powerful, and this track could be a sign of more great music to come in 2025.
"Westside Connection" - Rod Wave
Quotable Lyrics:
Safe to say my feelings changed with the wind
I was in a darkplace when you had found me
My pain, and my problems had me surrounded
I was already drownin' when you had found me
You know I got love for Oakland city, baby
But I need you with me, baby
