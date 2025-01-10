Rod Wave Is Feeling All Sorts Of Confusing Emotions On "Westside Connection"

Rod is struggling with love again.

Safe to say my feelings changed with the wind I was in a darkplace when you had found me My pain, and my problems had me surrounded I was already drownin' when you had found me You know I got love for Oakland city, baby But I need you with me, baby

However, despite being tremendously grateful for her, it sounds like she's got her faults. "Just met a uphill battle, it's okay I was made for this / And you were never there for me, I tried to give you everything / You can't get away with this / We was in the bottom together, you're supposed to be right here with me Hate me for what I did to you, I'on hate you for what you did to me." Selling this entire complicated love story is Rod's terrific and passionate vocals and melodies. He's always able to sound so delicate yet powerful, and this track could be a sign of more great music to come in 2025.

There's no doubt that Rod Wave loves crafting tracks for those going through times, especially emotionally . The St. Petersburg, Florida rapper and crooner is always penning records about backstabbing, confusing relationships, and yearning for that perfect partner. Rod's presenting more of the second on his latest offering "Westside Connection," a single about dealing with inconsistent girl. He gives her a lot of credit on the track for helping him during dark times. "I was in a darkplace when you had found me / My pain, and my problems had me surrounded / I was already drownin' when you had found me."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.