Rod Wave Reveals Surprising Reason Behind Sudden Tour Cancellation

BY Elias Andrews 17.9K Views
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 05: Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The rapper is going through a lot.

Rod Wave is on the ascent in terms of his career. The rapper continues to do solid numbers, and he's a standout on nearly every song on which he appears. The problem is, Wave has been struggling to keep his concert dates. He's repeatedly cancelled dates over the last few weeks. He even canceled a show in Nashville mere hours before the doors were set to open. Fans are confused and a little frustrated by this trend. Rod Wave decided to hop on Instagram Wednesday night and explain what's going on.

The singer admitted that he has been struggling behind the scenes. The initial reason for the cancellation in Nashville was "unforeseen circumstances." According to Rod Wave, though, there was a multitude of reasons as to why. "It was f*cked up from the beginning because of production," he wrote on Instagram. "The second leg had the same problem I never missed a show for nothing personally ever in my life." He doubled down on not being the issue, however, by posting photos of the various medications that he's been taking behind the scenes. Rod Wave is contending with multiple injuries at the moment.

Rod Wave Asked Fans To Be More "Understanding"

The singer showcased an assortment of plastic bags labeled with different days of the week. "My foot and ankle injury been killing me whole tour," he revealed. "But this is what I had to do to continue."Things took a more frustrated turn as Rod Wave continued to post. He assured fans that he had love for them, but asked that they show a bit more compassion for him. "I dedicate my life to this music sh*t and too [sic] my fans," he asserted. "I wish y'all was a little more understanding."

Even more details continued to come out. Rod Wave informed fans that he had to pay millions for stage and production and wants it to work properly. "I paid over over $13 million for it," he noted. "It's not fair to me or to y'all." Rod Wave closed out his touring rant by assuring fans he would return better than ever. He claimed that he will have all the production bugs worked out in a couple months, and will be ready to hit the road.

