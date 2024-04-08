Rod Wave Arrested: What We Know

Rod Wave is a 25-year-old rapper from St. Petersburg, Florida. He is best known for his work on tracks such as "Checkmate," "Heart On Ice," and "Rags2Riches." Last week, the soul-trap pioneer became embroiled in a shooting scandal, leaving him briefly incarcerated. Luckily, Rod Wave is already home following his April 3 arrest. Still, the rapper remains under investigation for several items that may, in fact, link him to the crime. Details are still murky as investigators dig deeper into the shooting. Regardless, here's everything we know about Rod Wave's arrest at this time.

The Shooting Occurred In A St. Petersburg Bar

According to authorities, the incident happened on the evening of Easter Sunday at Sonic Sports Bar and Lounge. The location was hosting an event which drew a large crowd. This means the shooting could've been a random act of violence or a targeted assault on one or more patrons. By all accounts, Rod Wave was not present at the scene during the time that the shooting took place. However, the multiple gunmen are said to have sped off in a vehicle registered to the Florida rapper.

Once authorities traced the vehicle, they discovered it parked at a residence that Rod Wave was renting and subsequently searched the property. The search resulted in multiple assault rifles being recovered, as well as two pounds of marijuana and several other items that have been tagged as additional evidence. Shortly after that, Rod Wave was arrested by authorities under the charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Rod Wave Was Freed The Same Day He Was Arrested

Rod Wave was let go for several reasons. Notably, the rapper was incorrectly charged and listed as a convicted felon despite having never been convicted of a crime. Wave's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, elucidated on these erroneous charges in a statement to the press. The lawyer stated, "Rod was arrested and detained with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing. The police claimed he was a felon in possession of ammunition. Not only was he not in possession of ammunition, a basic check of public records would have easily demonstrated to the police that he was not a convicted felon. The prosecutor and the judge immediately agreed that the evidence did not support the charge and set him free the same day."

In the aftermath of Rod Wave's arrest, authorities identified several suspects, including 20-year-old Kevontre Wesby, 21-year-old Keith Wesby, and 24-year-old Christopher Atkins. These young men are allegedly involved with a local gang and are currently considered primary suspects in the ongoing investigation. Their affiliation with Rod Wave is unknown.

Luckily, Nobody Was Killed

The incident, luckily, hasn't resulted in any deaths, as reports indicate none of the victims were treated for life-threatening injuries. Several individuals between the ages of 17 and 29 sustained minor injuries, and six motor vehicles were pierced with gunfire during the March 29 shootout. For now, Rod Wave is a free man. However, authorities still have questions regarding his affiliation with the suspects, including the use of his vehicle as a getaway ride and the guns and drugs found in his rented residence.