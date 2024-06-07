Jaguar Wright Arrested In Dallas For Alleged Theft Of Property

Jaguar Wright Performs At La Bellevilloise
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Jaguar Wright performs live at La Bellevilloise on January 22, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by Samuel Dietz/Redferns)
Jaguar Wright is reportedly behind bars.

In recent months, Jaguar Wright has been making headlines for making shocking claims about several of her celebrity peers. She's taken aim at the likes of Diddy, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and more. She even recently alleged that she once saw a sex tape of Nicki Minaj of Megan Thee Stallion. Obviously, this is unconfirmed, but got social media users listening nonetheless.

Unfortunately, however, it was recently reported that the songstress is now behind bars. According to a post by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she was booked in Dallas earlier today. Legal docs obtained by the outlet show that she's being accused of theft of property between $30K-$150K, a third-degree felony in Texas.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Have A Sex Tape, Jaguar Wright Alleges

Jaguar Wright Accused Of Theft

Further details surrounding Wright's arrest are not available at the time of writing, though it's rumored that she was taken into custody for allegedly failing to return a U-Haul truck. Of course, social media users also have plenty of theories. Twitter/X is currently flooded with demands for authorities to free her and with outlandish rumors about who could possibly be behind this. Again, these aren't confirmed, but will likely continue until fans get their hands on more info.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Wright's found herself at odds with the law. In January of last year, she was arrested for an alleged domestic dispute with her husband. He shared footage of her arrest online, as well as some details of the alleged altercation. He accused her of confronting him alongside an ex-cult member named Solar at a Barbershop, assaulting him, and throwing some of her son's ashes out of a car. What do you think of Jaguar Wright getting arrested today? What about the songstress getting accused of theft of property? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Justin Bieber Gave Odell Beckham Jr. Oral Sex At Diddy Party, Jaguar Wright & Tokyo Toni Allege In Wild Clip

[Via]

