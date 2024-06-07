Jaguar Wright Arrested In Dallas For Alleged Theft Of Property

Jaguar Wright is reportedly behind bars.

In recent months, Jaguar Wright has been making headlines for making shocking claims about several of her celebrity peers. She's taken aim at the likes of Diddy, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and more. She even recently alleged that she once saw a sex tape of Nicki Minaj of Megan Thee Stallion. Obviously, this is unconfirmed, but got social media users listening nonetheless.

Unfortunately, however, it was recently reported that the songstress is now behind bars. According to a post by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she was booked in Dallas earlier today. Legal docs obtained by the outlet show that she's being accused of theft of property between $30K-$150K, a third-degree felony in Texas.

Jaguar Wright Accused Of Theft

Further details surrounding Wright's arrest are not available at the time of writing, though it's rumored that she was taken into custody for allegedly failing to return a U-Haul truck. Of course, social media users also have plenty of theories. Twitter/X is currently flooded with demands for authorities to free her and with outlandish rumors about who could possibly be behind this. Again, these aren't confirmed, but will likely continue until fans get their hands on more info.