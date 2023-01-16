As 2023 gears up for new music, many artists are letting us know there’s heat on the way. The latest to do so is LL Cool J, who promised fans a new album in 2023. Moreover, his last studio project was ten years ago, with 2013’s Authentic. Given his classic catalog and incredible impact, he set up big musical expectations for the year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: LL Cool J attends SiriusXM and Pandora Playback with Mount Westmore including E-40, Too Short & Ice Cube at SiriusXM Studios on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Furthermore, he tweeted the announcement as part of his 55th birthday celebrations last Friday (January 14). While he didn’t directly acknowledge the big day, he shared a video of DJ Z-Trip gifting him a custom art piece. Also, he shared his big plans for the year and set himself up for a grand return.

“I’m competing with myself on this new album. Wait til you hear this MF,” the MC tweeted. “This year B. It’s coming.”

Moreover, his previous album Authentic arrived five years after his swan song for Def Jam, Exit 13. While he was on the legendary label, he released a project every two or three years from 1987 to 2008.

Even though excitement is high for a long-awaited return, this isn’t the first time he’s teased it. In fact, he teased the release of G.O.A.T. 2 in various interviews in 2014, a sequel to his eighth studio project. Despite his absence in the music lane, he is still a monumental figure in hip-hop and found success in other lanes such as acting.

In 2018, he founded Rock The Bells, a brand focused on uplifting hip-hop culture and communities. Its namesake is LL’s 1985 hit of the same name. Through original content, business partnerships, merch, and more, they preserve the genre’s history and contributions. Most recently in August of 2022, they held the first Rock The Bells Festival. It featured Rick Ross, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Scarface, Fat Joe, and many more.

Next, the brand’s eyes are set on the inaugural Hip Hop Experience Cruise to celebrate the art form’s 50-year history. In partnership with Sixthman, the Norwegian Pearl is hosting the cruise from Miami to The Bahamas from November 14th to November 17th this year. Still, performers haven’t been announced, but Trina and Trick Daddy will welcome guests with a concert as part of a kick-off party.

