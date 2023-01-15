Mack Wilds says that he wants to portray LL Cool J if a biopic is made about the legendary rapper. The Wire actor put his name in the running for the role after Cool J tweeted about making a biopic, earlier this week.

“Should I do a bio pic?” LL Cool J captioned a series of photos of himself.

NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 05: Tristan Wilds attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Wilds responded to the post directly by writing, “I mean… what are we talking about?”

Afterward, he elaborated on the idea while speaking with HipHopDX.

“Hell yes! I’d love to play LL,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been trying to figure out if he’d do a biopic for years.”

From there, he reflected on the impact LL Cool J had on his career.

“LL was my very first concert,” he explained. “He did a free concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn. My dad took me ’cause he saw I really connected to his music. He was my first understanding of stage presence.”

Wild has previously starred in The Wire, Shots Fired, 90210, and more over the years. In addition to his acting career, Wilds has been releasing music. He dropped his debut album, New York: A Love Story, in 2013. Method Man, Raekwon, and Doug E. Fresh all made appearances on the project. Wilds earned a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but lost out to Rihanna’s Unapologetic.

He released his latest project, AfterHours, in 2017.

It remains unclear if LL Cool J is serious about going forward with a biopic, but look out for Wilds’ involvement if he does.

Check out Mack Wilds’ response to LL Cool J below.

i mean… what are we talking about? 😁 https://t.co/DVhpnIFn0m — Mack. (@MACKWILDS) January 12, 2023

