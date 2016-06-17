Mack Wilds is on his way to a belt in two classes. With an acting resume that includes the fourth season of The Wire and Adele’s “Hello” music video, it’s incredible that Wilds comes correct in music the way that he does. Linking up with prolific (and choosy) producer Salaam Remi, Mack Wilds released his debut LP New York: A Love Story in 2014 to good reviews and a Grammy nomination. “Love in the 90z,” Mack’s first single off his follow-up, dropped in November 2015. With both Hollywood and New York City in his back pocket, we’re confident that Mack Wild will come back swinging.