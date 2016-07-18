Artist Bio Follow

It doesn’t matter if you know. The most talented, legendary artists in the world know just how insanely gifted Salaam Remi is at production. Religiously selective, Salaam Remi doesn’t just work with anyone. Since breaking out in 1996 with production on The Fugees’ seminal “Fu-Gee-La,” Mr. Remi has had the pick of the litter, producing a prolific catalogue of classic music in a slew of genres. Some of Salaam Remi’s most beloved work includes his collaborations with Nas (including “I Can,” “Bridging The Gap,” and “Thief’s Theme”) and the late Amy Winehouse (including “Tears Dry On Their Own,” “Stronger Than Me,” and “Fuck Me Pumps”). In addition, Salaam Remi has helped birth singles for the likes of Miguel (“How Many Drinks?”), Alicia Keys (“Girl On Fire”), and B.o.B (“Play The Guitar”). Rising singer/actor Mack Wilds is the first artist signed to Salaam Remi’s Sony imprint, Louder Than Life, and if history is any lesson, we predict Mack Wilds is next up. Believe in Salaam’s stamp.