One of hip-hop’s most prolific artists continues to rake in numbers with each new release. NBA YoungBoy’s latest album, I Rest My Case, sold 30,000 copies in its first week according to HITS Daily Double. While some fans thought it was too derivative to be considered great, there’s no denying it made a splash. In other sales news, Coke Boys 6 by French Montana and DJ Drama sold 21,000 units. Meanwhile, Real Boston Richey’s Public Housing, Pt. 2 sold 15,000 copies.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

These albums joined the charts amid some of last year’s most enduring hot releases. SZA’s SOS still sits comfortably at the top, with smash hits like Midnights by Taylor Swift and Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin close by. I Rest My Case cracked the top 10 at No. 9, falling between Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me at 8 and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House at 10.

Moreover, these numbers are relatively consistent with YB’s project output and the sales he makes from them. His previous mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family garnered 39,000 sales in its first week. While I Rest My Case netted three quarters of that, it also dropped during the holiday season with not as much promotion or hype behind it. However, it represents YB’s lowest sales since his career got off the ground. Through songs like “Black,” however, the Louisiana rapper definitely switched things up on this album with some new experiments in rage. So, even if it isn’t YoungBoy’s peak, he’s always pushing something forward with each project.

NBA Youngboy’s latest project “I Rest My Case” is now expected to sell 31,000 units first week, making it YoungBoy’s lowest project sales since his career first started 😳 pic.twitter.com/jod3WaVi29 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 12, 2023

Also, it seems the 23-year-old took even more steps to change. Recently, he hopped on a FaceTime call with Kodak Black, seemingly squashing their beef. In addition, he reportedly got a marriage license with Jazlyn Mychelle, with whom he shares two children. As one of the most enigmatic, divisive, but undeniably influential rappers working today, seeing his career evolve is more gratifying than ten million copies.

