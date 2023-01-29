DC The Don just released his most recent mixtape, SACRED HEART (+) on all streaming platforms. While the project originally dropped during Christmastime in 2022 exclusively on SoundCloud, DC decided to feed a larger set of fans. Moreover, the 15-track project is an energetic, buzzing, and cohesive display of alternative hip-hop.

Furthermore, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native plays with a lot of different sounds on this record. Of course, hip-hop runs quite strongly throughout it, whether it be through energetic verses or the percussion style. On the other hand, there’s also quite a bit of digital influence on this mixtape, calling back to genres like hyperpop, digicore, and more. Also, there’s a strong undercurrent of rock in many forms, whether emo, alternative, or otherwise. Overall, DC’s sound defies genre categorization, because him and so many others carve out their own lanes.

For those of you who already heard SACRED HEART (+), there is some unfortunate news. One of the album’s tracks, “SO SICK,” did not make it onto streaming services like Spotify. While this might disappoint some fans, sample clearance issues came into play. However, the new streaming release includes three tracks featured on the albums deluxe version. Moreover, these are “RUNWAY!”, “BREAK IN HALF,” and “BROTHERS.”

Until OMI clears So Sick , it will not be on all platforms srry to disappoint — daij (@DCTHEDON__) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, these stylistic influences already came through on DC’s previous album, MY OWN WORST ENEMY. Although SACRED HEART (+) might have a deeper story behind it, MY OWN WORST ENEMY definitely has that going for it. On the project, the 23-year-old tackles his alter ego and the two warring sides of him that his creative artistry might suggest.

Still, what did you think of DC The Don’s latest mixtape, SACRED HEART (+)? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep the tracklist for the project down below. Also, if you haven’t heard the tape yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. In addition, check out the music video for “SRT // UMBRELLA” below, as well. As always, come back to HNHH for the hottest new songs and albums released each week.

Tracklist