rostrum records
- MixtapesDC The Don Opens Up His "SACRED HEART (+)" On New MixtapeWhile the project originally released as a SoundCloud exclusive, DC just released it on all streaming platforms, along with a new music video.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsMy Favorite Color Drops Off High-Flying Visuals For "MAYDAY"My Favorite Color is back with hectic and hilarious visuals for "MAYDAY"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsMy Favorite Color Drops Off New Single "MAYDAY"The Rostrum Records signee came through with another banger. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicRich The Kid Inks Deal With Rostrum RecordsRich The Kid making big moves. By Aron A.
- NewsRockie Fresh Stays Away From Beef On "Let It Be"Chicago rapper Rockie Fresh isn't letting anything mess up his rhythm on "Let It Be."By Alex Zidel
- Music24hrs & DJ Drama Prep For "12am In Atlanta" Album With "Selfies"Released as the first single off their joint album "12am In Atlanta," 24hrs and DJ Drama arrive with the project's first single titled "Selfies" for those that love a good social media flick.By Keenan Higgins
- SongsWiz Khalifa Joins Boaz To Smoke On New Single "Gutter Rainbow"Boaz calls on fellow Pittsburgh native, Wiz Khalifa, to vibe on new single "Gutter Rainbow."By Dominiq R.
- NewsRockie Fresh & Arin Ray Hope It's Not "2 Late"Love is complicated By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsRockie Fresh Delivers Rostrum Records Debut "Destination"Rockie is back!By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsRockie Fresh Falls For "Maria"Oh, MariaBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsRockie Fresh Takes Off In "Round Here"'Round and round.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMac Miller's "K.I.D.S" Mixtape Set To Hit Streaming Services Later This YearMac Miller's breakout mixtape will be available on streaming services soon.By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller's Life Will Be Celebrated At Blue Slide Park On One-Year Death AnniversaryMac Miller is missed. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCompton Rapper Liife Signs Deal With Rostrum RecordsRostrum has helped shape artists like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller.By Erika Marie
- Music24hrs' Private Club Records Inks Partnership Deal With Rostrum Records24hrs announces new deal.By Milca P.
- NewsProblem Taps Casanova, 1Take Jay & Savii 3rd For "F**k Me Too"Problem's "S2" drops this month.By Aron A.
- MusicRockie Fresh Signs Multi-Album Deal With Rostrum RecordsRockie Fresh announced the signing with the release of his song and video, "No Satisfaction."By Aron A.
- NewsRockie Fresh Can't Get "No Satisfaction" On His New BangerRockie Fresh returns with his new single, "No Satisfaction."By Aron A.
- MusicWiz Khalifa's "Cabin Fever" To Be Re-Released On Streaming PlatformsWiz Khalifa's "Cabin Fever" will be hitting streaming services this Friday. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRostrum Records Founder Benjy Grinberg Shares Moving Mac Miller Tribute"He was, without a doubt, the most gifted person I've ever known."By Chantilly Post
- MusicMac Miller & Wiz Khalifa's Classic Mixtapes May Hit Streaming Services SoonFrom "Faces" to "Kush & Orange Juice," the list of classics runs deep. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosCaleb Brown Continues "Social Experiment" Series with "Hangin"Caleb Brown delivers on "Hangin."By Milca P.