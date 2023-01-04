NBA YoungBoy was undeniably one of the most active rappers of the year in 2022. Successfully dropping eight tapes over the past 12 months, the 23-year-old was all over everyone’s playlists.

It seems as though he has his eyes on continuing this trend in 2023 as well.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

According to reports from Billboard, the Baton Rouge native will celebrate the first week of the new year by releasing his first offering of 2023. The album is titled I Rest My Case.

The official album cover is circulating on social media in anticipation of its arrival on streaming services on Friday (January 6).

Updated Album Cover for NBA YoungBoy’s “I Rest My Case” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0u8TQ5Sy9F — Youngboy Updates ⚜️ (@YbUpdate) January 4, 2023

Furthermore, the project will serve as YoungBoy’s first under his new label, Motown Records. He signed the deal in October last year and reports indicated that it would go into effect in 2023.

Following this news, the “Make No Sense” rapper claimed to be turning down large sums of money for potential tours. “I done found time for myself. Every $15 million tour come my way getting turned down. I don’t wanna do no show. I don’t want nothing but a bigger house. It gave me time for myself. My daughter know who I am, b*tch, I know who I am,” he flexes in the Instagram video.

The final of the aforementioned eight albums he released in 2022, was the 21-track Lost Files. Among the other seven are two joint projects with other rappers. The first of which is BETTER THAN YOU with Da Baby. The latter, released in November, is 3860 with Quando Rondo.

It will certainly be interesting to see how many more projects he drops off this year.

What was your favorite release from YoungBoy last year? Comment your thoughts down below. Finally, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and releases.

[via] [via]