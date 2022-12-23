After consistently releasing new music throughout 2022, NBA YoungBoy returns with his hot new mixtape Lost Files. The “No Smoke” rapper’s freshly-dropped project features 21 tracks and notably contains zero features.

With songs like “4KT Freestyle” and “Murda Bizness,” NBA YoungBoy offers fans a fresh glimpse at his unique flow and catchy wordplay.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has been putting in a lot of time in the studio throughout the past year, dropping multiple projects to satisfy his fanbase’s hunger for new content. Earlier this year, he released 3860, a joint mixtape with Quando Rondo, as well as The Last Slimeto and Realer 2.

Debuting in October, his 3800 Degrees mixtape went on to sell 25K units during its first week, showcasing the reach and influence NBA YoungBoy has on his loyal supporters.

Drake and NBA YoungBoy were both listed as the most streamed artists of the year, with the Louisiana native bringing in over 3 billion streams.

After announcing over the summer that a tour would soon be on the way, he shocked fans later when he revealed that he changed his mind.

“Every $15 million tour come my way getting turned down,” the “Make No Sense” rapper shared. “I don’t wanna do another show. I don’t want nothing but a bigger house. It gave me time for myself. My daughter know who I am – I know who I am.”

Proving to be quite the busy year, he also welcomed a son with his bride-to-be Jazlyn Mychelle, making him a father of 10.

Stream Lost Files below and share your favorite track below in the comments.

