writers
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Credits Include Frank Ocean, DJ Screw, BNYX & Many MoreDrizzy worked with a lot of writers, producers, and featured guests to make his eighth studio album something to remember.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Clears Up Her Comments On Hip-Hop's Origin & On Needing WritersBardi said that everyone gets help with writing, and that said assistance doesn't minimize her own relationship to rap music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVIce-T Voices Support For Actors & Writers Amid StrikeIce-T says that he's standing with the writers and actors on strike.By Cole Blake
- TVHollywood Writer Says AI Can't Write Hit MoviesIs AI taking over all aspects of our lives?By James Jones
- Pop Culture"Ant-Man 3" Writer Reacts To Film's Bad Reviews, Said They Left Him "Really Sad"The recent release scored just a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the MCU's worst-rated films to date.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRemy Ma Doesn't Believe It's Important If Female Rappers Write Their Own SongsHowever, she firmly stated that she pens her own rhymes and believes no one is better than her.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B & Writers Called Out By Montana Of 300 Over Similar LyricsHe compared bars and praised the writer for "at least...executing the sh*t."By Erika Marie
- MusicIdris Elba Responds To Accusations Of Plagiarism By Two Female ColleaguesThe women say they worked on a project with him for four years.By Erika Marie
- MusicLudacris Gives Advice To Aspiring Artists: "Don't Take Nothin' Personal"He said Rule #1 is to get out yo' feelings.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Writers Reveal Which Characters They Couldn't UseThere were a few characters that could not legally be inserted into the "Endgame."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMez Reflects On Directing J. Cole's "Middle Child" VideoMez opens up about the creative process of bringing J. Cole's "Middle Child" to life. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Back To Help With Your NetworkingNetworking can be daunting, but there are a few steps you can take to step up your game. By HNHH Staff
- EntertainmentDisney Is Considering "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Reboot Written By "Deadpool" ScribesAnother "Pirates" may be on the way. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicWale Calls Out Writers For Perceived Disrespect; Back & Forth EnsuesPut some respect on Wale's name. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God's "Shook One" Pre-Order Is #1 On Amazon's New ReleasesHis newest literary effort is already on a path of success.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Season 4 Will Feature A New Writing StyleWill the new style change how well the show works?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicConsequence Confirms He Wrote This Memorable Bar On Kanye West's "Ye"One of the best lines from "All Mine" was written by Consequence.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSkepta, Bon Iver, & More Credited As Writers On Kanye West's New AlbumsKanye West's two new albums featured plenty of notable guest writers. By Mitch Findlay