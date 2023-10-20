Drake Films Music Video In Toronto On Top Of Scotiabank Arena: Watch

Drake's new album For All The Dogs has 23 tracks, and with such variety, quantity, and range, the possibilities for music videos are almost endless. Moreover, it seems like he might be contributing another one to that conversation soon. We already have visuals for the 6 God's "Another Late Night" with Lil Yachty, plus his "8AM In Charlotte" visuals, too. However, given what fans recently spotted atop the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, a new music video shoot might be for an album cut or perhaps something else entirely. After all, he's no stranger to giving fans surprises, even if he just went through a wild album rollout for his new studio effort.

Furthermore, this is the same arena that hosted the Toronto tour stops for Aubrey Graham's 21 S*vage-assisted trek, It's All A Blur. In fact, the arena became October's Very Own Arena for those two concerts, so perhaps this is the announcement of a new partnership with them. Of course, that's just filling in theories if this music video shoot isn't the expected outcome, which is a song from For All The Dogs. As Drake raps for the camera on the arena's roof in the clip below, you can almost hear OVO die-hards trying to piece together what song it is from just his movements.

Read More: Drake “For All The Dogs” Review

Drake Spotted At A Music Video Shoot: Watch

In addition, there's a perfect record-breaking and chart-topping track from the new album that is primed for the music video treatment. Drake's J. Cole collab "First Person Shooter" became the Dreamville boss' first number one hit ever. Not only that, but it tied Drizzy and Michael Jackson for the most number one hits ever from a male solo artist. Technically, though, the Toronto MC actually beat the King of Pop, as Billboard doesn't count his Travis Scott team-up "SICKO MODE."

Alas, with no J. Cole in sight in this clip, that outcome seems unlikely. The question, then, is what other songs could fit this atmosphere at Scotiabank Arena and warrant a visual representation. Let us know what your guesses are for that in the comments below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

Read More: Drake To Celebrate Birthday By Giving Away Dave’s Hot Chicken