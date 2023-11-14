Lil Uzi Vert Confused By Announcement That They’re Headlining Rolling Loud

Earlier today one of the biggest hip hop festivals in the world announced their 2024 lineup. Rolling Loud Los Angeles is set to take place in March of next year and now the full roster of performers has been announced. Included are dozens of major artists like Sexyy Red, YG & Tyga doing a joint set, Big Sean, Summer Walker, Don Toliver, Chief Keef, and many many more. The festival is set to be headlined by Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert. Or at least that's what the poster says.

One person who is raising doubt about the lineup is Lil Uzi Vert themselves. The rapper took to Instagram to share the festival poster, which is pretty common for artists when they're announced for a festival. But Uzi also shared a message that raised some doubts as to whether or not they would actually be playing. "I never said I was doing rolling loud I don't know why my name is on here @rollingloud," Uzi's Instagram story post reads. Check out their response to the original lineup announcement below.

Lil Uzi Vert "Never Said" They Would Play Rolling Loud

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert released their new album Pink Tape. The project became the first rap album of 2023 to reach number one on the Billboard 200. Ever since Pink Tape dropped Uzi has continued to tease even more new music. They've reportedly been working with some of Young Thug's collaborators like London On Da Track with the aim of making a tribute album called Barter 16.

Uzi also teased a new mixtape, the third in their LUV Is Rage series. Despite few updates on the project and even rumors that Uzi was planning on retiring, it's still being worked on. Uzi promised listeners that the album is still coming in a post last week where they also thanked fans for their support. Do you think Lil Uzi Vert will end up headlining Rolling Loud next year? Let us know in the comment section below.

