Lil Uzi Vert Promises “Luv Is Rage 3” Is Coming, Thanks Fans For Their Continued Support

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the more elusive artists we have going in modern hip-hop. Even though they usually promise projects that they announce, they take quite a while before they see the light of day. It does sound greedy to say that, though. We did just get the Pink Tape a few months ago. However, with in-demand artists, most want them to drop as much as possible. Uzi cut a deal with his fans that if they got his last album to number one, they would drop another project this year. While that has not come to fruition just yet, there is still a chance it will happen.

At a recent show, Uzi took a timeout to send their love and appreciation to their committed and patient fans. Uproxx, came across a Twitter video from the concert on which the Philadelphia rapper was extremely blessed to have great fans. "As long as I got respect from y’all, that’s all that matters. You know how many people in this s*** used me, disrespected me, that stole my whole style when I never gave a f***? As long as I got y’all, we gonna keep this s*** going."

Lil Uzi Vert Shouts Out His Loyal Fans

It is great to see when fans respect an artist's craft and hard work and Uzi wanted to be sure that their supporters knew that. In addition to that heartfelt thank you, they also shared a big update. "So, I’mma keep rocking for now, and Luv Is Rage 3 is on the way." While there is no release date, we do have some intel on the project. They put out a single for the album on YouTube a little bit ago, titled "NFL." It may take some time, seeing as the rapper has repeatedly mentioned they have been going through a lot of personal issues. Some of these may include their romance with the City Girls' JT. We continue to wish Uzi the best and we cannot wait to hear what they have in store for us with the next installment of this iconic series.

