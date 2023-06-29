During a recent interview on The Big Tigger Morning Show, Big Daddy Kane discussed the future of hip hop. He revealed that he believes the key to securing the future of the genre lies in the younger generation. In light of hip hop celebrating it’s 50-year-anniversary, he claims he’d like to sit down with some younger artists to “give them [the] game.”

“To get another 50, I believe that we need to bridge that gap between the older generation and the younger generation,” Big Daddy Kane explained. He continued, describing how the older generation could provide younger artists with some valuable insight. “We had our shot, we did our thing,” he says, “we’re still around, and we have a fan base that supports us for our catalog. So we’re not trying to threaten the younger generation, not trying to replace them.”

Big Daddy Kane Wants To Sit Down With The Younger Generation

“I would love to sit down with the likes of like Lil Uzi Vert or Kodak Black or Migos,” he continued, “any of these cats, just to build. I think that’s what’s important when there can be a connection where the past generation can talk with the future generation and give them [the] game.”

In a recent interview with HNHH, Big Daddy Kane discussed the “expiration dates” put on hip hop artists. “They call [older artists] ‘old school’ instead of Hip-Hop legends,” he explained. “In my opinion,” he continued, “it is something that needs to be done, you know? It’s something that needs to be done to show respect. And then also, for a younger generation to see the difference. I would love for the younger generation to say, ‘Damn. They don’t have all that stuff exploding and all of this and they still tore it down. Yeah, I gotta step my stage game up,‘ you know? So that they can have a longer career doing what they do.”

