The generational divide in hip-hop is bigger than its ever been, even as we approach the culture’s 50th anniversary. However, Big Daddy Kane hopes to bridge the gap. During a recent interview on V-103’s The Big Tigger Morning Show, Kane discussed some of his favorite rappers from the 80s, as well as some of the new faces in hip hop. “If we’re talking during that era of late 80s, early 90s, I would say myself, [KRS-One], Rakim, and [Kool G Rap]. It changes with each era,” he explained.

However, he also listed a few of his favorite artists from the 70s who laid the foundation of hip-hop. “There are artists that did great things in their era, so I acknowledge them that way. I mean going all the way back to Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee, Grandmaster Caz, those cats,” he said. His comments came shortly after his performance at the BET Awards Hip-Hop 50 celebration. Kane performed alongside D-Nice, MC Lyte, The Sugar Hill Gang, and Kid Capri in an homage to the early years of hip-hop. However, the performance also included a few artists that came in the past decade, such as Chief Keef.

Big Daddy Kane On Bridging The Generational Gap

Big Daddy Kane performs at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Although Kane hasn’t necessarily been active musically in recent years, he’s clearly still keeping his ear to what’s new and fresh. Ultimately, he feels as though there needs to be a better connection between the hip-hop legends and the younger artist who could benefit from their guidance. “To get another 50, I believe that we need to bridge that gap between the older generation and the younger generation,” he said. “We had our shot, we did our thing, we’re still around, and we have a fan base that supports us for our catalog.”

Kane’s already shown love for artists like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. However, he explained that he would love to create a rapport with younger acts like Uzi and Kodak Black. “I would love to sit down with the likes of like Lil Uzi Vert or Kodak Black or Migos, any of these cats, just to build. I think that’s what’s important when there can be a connection where the past generation can talk with the future generation and give them game,” he said.

