Big Daddy Kane says that Eminem caught him off guard with his knowledge of hip-hop while interviewing the legendary rapper for his new documentary, Paragraphs I Manifest. Kane discussed his experience speaking with Eminem while talking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“The interview with Eminem was very, very intense,” Kane said. “He mentioned some things that I never really paid attention to or thought about, like the way I had to really sit and say, ‘You sure I’m the first person that did that? Like hold on, let me double check.’ He mentioned something that I never really thought about or paid attention to.” He declined to provide further specifics, telling fans to wait for the documentary.

Big Daddy Kane Attends The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Big Daddy Kane attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Big Daddy Kane previously revealed that several rap greats will be in the documentary including J. Cole, JAY-Z, Common, Doug E. Fresh, and KRS-One. He discussed talking to J. Cole specifically during a video he posted on Instagram, last September.

“A lot of people out there right now are coming to people such as myself and many others, giving us our flowers and whatnot while we’re still here,” he said at the time. “But listen, I wanna give this young brother right here his flowers like on the real. I want this brother right here to know that he is my favorite MC out here right now. This is the brother right here that makes me feel like Hip Hop is still alive and it’s here to stay when I listen to this here brother spit and listen to his music. Love you, fam.”

Big Daddy Kane Reflects On Eminem Interview

Big Daddy Kane hasn’t given a release date for Paragraphs I Manifest but he recently told AllHipHop that he hopes to have it done soon in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

