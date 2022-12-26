Bobby Shmurda says he’s done being identified as a “rapper.” He explained during an Instagram live stream that labels will take advantage of artists in the rap industry.

“I don’t want to be named as a rapper no more, bro,” Shmurda said, before going on to reference Tory Lanez. “It’s like when you do that rapper shit, n****s like try to come for that light. It’s just nasty like these labels is nasty. Look at what they just did to Tory. That shit is nasty, my n***a.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 30: Rapper Bobby Shmurda performs on stage during Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2014 at Barclays Center on October 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)

Lanez is currently facing up to 22 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A jury in Los Angeles found him guilty of three charges in connection to the attack on Friday.

He continued: “Then the whole rap community that’s fucking supporting these n****s. Y’all n****s is disgusting my n***a, cause these the same people that come from saying that they live our lifestyle, they came from our lifestyle. These motherfuckers is out here playing dress up right now.”

Later, Shmurda referenced Young Thug and Casanova. He argued that artists who identify as “rappers” are more likely to face trouble from the government.

“These people are good kids, bro, these motherfuckers is good kids,” Shmurda further said. “I don’t wanna hear about no rapper first of all talking no crazy shit bout no savage lifestyle, hot girl, hot boy, y’all n****s is not no nothing. Y’all n****s is rats y’all n****s is informants. Motherfuckers is informants n***a y’all make informant music.”

Shmurda also said that the current wave of artists is a “generation of nerds.”

Check out Bobby Shmurda’s Instagram live below.

