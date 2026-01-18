J. Cole Rebrands "Might Delete Later" Pages Online To Roll Out "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole is hopefully about to drop a classic with The Fall-Off, which he's been teasing for years and years now. It will also come after a very turbulent time for his space in the hip-hop game, as his apology after dissing Kendrick Lamar amid K.Dot's battle with Drake is still an infamous (or under-respected) moment. Ironically, that all happened with his Might Delete Later project in the background, a title whose ironies continue to reveal themselves in the most simple but potentially promising ways.

As caught by NFR Podcast on Instagram, Cole reportedly changed the name of his YouTube and Instagram pages for Might Delete Later to The Fall-Off. For those unaware, those pages held vlogs, teases, trailers, music videos, snippets, and audio streams for that 2024 record.

Therefore, many fans hope that we will get similarly consistent, compelling, and revelatory behind-the-scenes content for what's shaping up to be one of 2026's most significant musical releases. Not only is The Fall-Off seemingly the last J. Cole project, but fans want to hear how he turns from an ironically modified part of his catalog to a more definitive, enduring, and consequential release.

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall-Off?

Fortunately for fans, we won't have to wait long to hear this long-awaited full-length for ourselves and see how he actually sticks the landing. J. Cole's The Fall-Off drops February 6, and it's apparently a double album. In fact, we already got the "Disc 2 Track 2" single from it, which is conceptually and rhyme scheme-wise one of his best recent tracks.

Considering other album trailers, teases, and resurfaced clips that fans got amid this rollout, hopefully this Might Delete Later rebrand means that we'll have even more extra content for this release. Maybe it's just a way of consolidating and saving resources. After all, having one YouTube or Instagram page can be hard enough as a celebrity. But fans hope that, if anything sticks around from that 20204 period, it's that extracurricular spirit of the release, giving fans a peep behind the curtain, and keeping to a high quality standard.