J. Cole Drops New Song Teases & Vlog With "Might Delete Later, Vol. 2"

With superstar cameos, some hoop footage, plenty of new snippets, and a whole lot of game, the North Carolina MC refuses to disappoint.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Wireless Festival 2018

The Fall Off is almost here, and J. Cole is hyping fans up for it yet again with another Might Delete Later vlog. Moreover, Vol. 2 contains a couple of different song teases and snippets, fun and introspective moments while on his Big As The What? tour with Drake, and some other creative visuals and music video set-ups, paired with great editing and a vintage aesthetic, to bring us into the creative process behind this album. As with the first volume, it's a pretty big hit and one that fans will likely appreciate a lot.

In it, J. Cole links up with Sexyy Red for the first time and greets Central Cee, Lil Yachty, Benny The Butcher, and a couple of other notable names beyond his Dreamville and OVO crew. The former label's festival's boss also includes a number at the end of this video, which will play a spoken word passage with a nostalgic beat in the background if called. It's similar to other promotional rollouts and initiatives such as for Tyler, The Creator's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST back in 2021. But what makes The Fall Off different is how it's bringing together a lot of different rollout elements to make a pretty complete picture.

J. Cole's Might Delete Later, Vol. 2: Listen To One Of The Song Snippets

After all, fans were already going nuts off of the track that the North Carolina MC previewed on Might Delete Later, Vol. 1. Combined with some funny moments, interesting peeps behind the curtain, and an aesthetically engaging and grounded presentation, The Fall Off couldn't come soon enough. But J. Cole will also have a lot to prove and live up to on this new album, a space that he still feels hungry enough to chase but wise enough to treat respectfully and in a fulfilling way. Some, such as Royce Da 5'9", think he's the last competitive rapper in the game.

"I haven’t taken a real deep look out into the landscape," he said on The Joe Budden Podcast. "But from where I’m sitting it looks like J. Cole the only one being competitive. He’s the only one who’s rapping with the kind of conviction that says, 'I still value the number one spot as a lyricist.' I see a lot of the younger generations not really hanging their hat on just the lyrical part of creativity at all. They’re finding different ways to impact and resonate with people, which is fine." Check out Might Delete Later, Vol. 2 in full with the "Via" link down below. For more news and the latest updates on J. Cole, come back to HNHH.

[via]

