Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Treeline” Gets Official Images

Image via Nike
An earthy grade school release.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS is set to release in an earthy "Treeline" colorway. This new edition features a combination of brown and green, embodying a nature-inspired look. The brown leather base provides a sturdy foundation, while the green suede overlays add a touch of forest-like aesthetics. Unique branch-like details are etched into the suede overlays, enhancing the natural theme. These intricate designs add depth and texture to the sneaker, making it stand out. The green and brown hues blend seamlessly, creating a harmonious look that is both rugged and stylish.

This classic color combination ensures that the "Treeline" colorway remains versatile and easy to pair with various outfits. The outsole is brown, tying the design together and offering durability. Designed for grade school sizes, the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Treeline" is perfect for young sneaker enthusiasts. Its earthy tones and unique design elements make it a standout addition to any collection. Whether for everyday wear or special occasions, this colorway offers a fresh take on the iconic Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette.

"Treeline" Air Jordan 1 Mid GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers feature a brown base, meant to represent tree bark. Further, green suede overlays with branch-like details emphasize the treeline theme of these shoes. Finally, a brown Swoosh is on the sides and the iconic Wings logo is just above.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Treeline” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $120 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

