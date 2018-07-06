Real Madrid
- SportsEden Hazard Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?Explore Eden Hazard's journey from Belgium to soccer stardom, diving into his achievements and factors contributing to his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- SportsDrake's OVO Owl Will Appear On Barcelona JerseyEl Clasico is set to go down this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsForbes Reveals Top-Five Most Expensive Sports FranchisesProfessional sports franchises continue to get more expensive.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuka Jovic, Soccer Star, Faces Jail For Disobeying QuarantineLuka Jovic, Real Madrid soccer star, decided to leave his quarantine with his other players and flew home to see his pregnant girlfriend.By Erika Marie
- SportsReal Madrid To Sign $1.2 Billion Deal With Adidas: ReportLos Blancos will earn roughly $125M per year as part of new Adidas deal.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsUEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Ronaldo Faces Manchester United TestUEFA has drawn the groups for the opening round of Champions League play.By Devin Ch
- SportsSpanish League Soccer Players Plan To Strike If Forced To Play "La Liga" Matches In USASoccer talent in Spain will boycott a trip to the USA if needs be.By Devin Ch
- SportsAdidas Sold $60 Million Worth Of Cristiano Ronaldo Jerseys In 24 Hour Period520k units flew off online shelves like a bat out of hell.By Devin Ch
- SportsNapoli Passed On Cristiano Ronaldo Due To Risk Of Bankruptcy: ReportRonaldo's wage demands were the X factor.By Devin Ch
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo To Sign With JuventusCristiano leaving Real Madrid after nine seasons.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo's Potential Transfer Causes Juventus Stocks To SpikeJuventus warns shareholders to take a chill pill.By Devin Ch
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo In Talks With Facebook For $10 Million DocuseriesCristiano Ronaldo is diversifying his portfolio.By Devin Ch