Eden Hazard Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Eden Hazard, a name synonymous with soccer excellence, has carved a niche for himself in the world of football. As of 2023, this soccer legend’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million US dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such a fortune? Let’s delve into the journey of this Belgian maestro.

Born on January 7, 1991, in La Louvière, Belgium, Eden Hazard’s passion for soccer was evident from a young age. His early years in Belgium saw him honing his skills and making a mark in the under-21 squads. By 2008, he had joined the professional team, showcasing his prowess by scoring six goals in 45 appearances by May 2014.

Rising To Prominence In The Premier League

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 01: Eden Hazard of Belgium applauds the fans after their sides’ elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Hazard’s journey in the Premier League began with Lille, where he played from 2007 to 2012. During this period, he netted 50 goals in 192 appearances for the club. Furthermore, his exceptional performance caught the attention of Chelsea, leading to his transfer in 2012. In just two seasons with Chelsea, Hazard scored 30 goals in 111 appearances. His time with the club was marked by significant achievements, including winning the UEFA Europa League in 2012-13.

Read More: Andres Iniesta Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Individual Honors And Recognitions

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 21: Eden Hazard of Chelsea poses with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Eden Hazard’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. He bagged the UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award twice, in 2008-09 and 2009-10. He was also named the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons, 2010-11 and 2011-12. Furthermore, he made it to the UNFMP Ligue 1 Team of the Year for three consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2012. His accolades didn’t stop there. In the 2013-14 season, he was honored with the PFA Young Player of the Year. Hazard was a part of the Premier League PFA Team of the Year in 2012-13, 2013-14, and 2014-2015.

Read More: Alexandre Pato Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

The Real Madrid Chapter

MADRID, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid CF is challenged by Rodrigo Battaglia of RCD Mallorca during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 11, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

In 2019, Hazard made a significant move to Real Madrid, one of the most prestigious soccer clubs globally. This transfer not only elevated his career but also added to his net worth, given the lucrative contracts associated with such high-profile moves.

Read More: Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Beyond Soccer: Endorsements And Investments

BARCELONA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 03: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid CF looks on during the La Liga Santander match between RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid CF at RCDE Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

While his on-field achievements contribute significantly to his net worth, it’s essential to note that players of Hazard’s stature also earn from endorsements, advertisements, and other off-field ventures. As a result of his skills, brands are eager to associate with soccer legends, leading to multi-million dollar deals.

Read More: Lionel Messi Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Conclusion

Eden Hazard’s journey from a young boy in Belgium to a soccer legend is nothing short of inspirational. His dedication, hard work, and exceptional skills have not only earned him accolades but also a net worth that stands testament to his success in the world of soccer. As of 2023, with a net worth of $100 million, Eden Hazard continues to inspire and mesmerize soccer enthusiasts worldwide.