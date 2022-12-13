To celebrate another undeniably successful year, Drake made sure to get himself a gift this holiday season – one unlike anything else currently in his collection. The Canadian is obviously no stranger to embracing the lavish lifestyle, and that clearly shines through on his latest project, designed by jeweller to the stars, Alex Moss.

As Page Six reports, an Instagram Reel went up on Monday (December 12), unveiling the stunning piece. Throughout the clip, the creator specifically explains the precise detail that went into making Drizzy’s order, including hundreds of carats of diamonds (351.38, to be exact).

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements,'” Moss wrote in the caption. “For all the times he thought about it but never did it.” Furthermore, he revealed that Drake nearly proposed 42 times in the past, symbolizing the number of diamonds used.

Throughout his narration, the jeweller explains that the project took him over a year to finish. “[It was] an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection,” he says.

“This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold.” Talk about a “Rich Flex.”

The comment section is now full of clever quips from fans. “Alex Moss, can you do sumn for me?” one person wrote, referencing popular Her Loss lyrics.

Others comparatively shared their unique ideas for the chain’s name. “Bro moving DIFFERENT! Should have named this piece ‘HER LOSS,'” someone teased. “So who was the two big stones for?” another comment asks. “You should call this piece ‘UNLUCKY LADIES.'”

It remains unclear which of Drake’s former lovers his diamonds are dedicated to. However, we do know for sure that he’s spent time with Julia Fox, Rihanna, Tyra Banks, and SZA.

Tyra Banks and Drake attend The Flawsome Ball for The Tyra Banks TZONE at The Lower Eastside Girls Club at Capitale on October 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Recently, the latter spoke about her past relationship with Drake, particularly comparing the Scorpion rapper to Regina George from Mean Girls. Read what else she had to say here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]