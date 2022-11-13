Drake is usually known for scoring big wins on the massive bets he makes. This weekend, though, the Canadian wasn’t so lucky.

As TMZ reports, Drizzy had high hopes that his good friend and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 last night. So much so, in fact, that the father of one was willing to bet $2 million on the fight.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Alex Pereira battles Israel Adesanya during their Middleweight fight at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This shouldn’t come as a major surprise to anyone who keeps close tabs on the Scorpion rapper. Previously, he placed a $1 million bet on the champion fighter. This landed him an impressive payday after Adesanya took home another victory.

At the time, the 36-year-old made sure to tell his Instagram followers about his “deep deep respect” for the athlete. He also didn’t hold back on requesting the opportunity to walk him out at an upcoming match. “One of the most inspiring guys to me,” Drake said of the Nigerian-New Zealander.

Seeing as he struck gold betting on Adesanya not so long ago, it only makes sense that Champagne Papi felt so confident in his decision to double his wager this time around.

Last night’s event took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Lagos-born fighter appeared to have the upper hand until the fifth round. At this point, Pereira lashed out with several harsh body hits that staggered his competitor.

Though Adesanya didn’t drop, the referee made the executive decision to step in and end the fight. This marks the victor’s third time defeating his competitor – the last two events saw them facing off in rounds of kickboxing.

Before the match, Drake teased a photo of his bet ticket on social media. “Been focused on the album, gotta get back to stacking up,” he wrote. Seems as though his stacking duties have only doubled since then.

Did you tune into last night’s UFC 281? Let us know in the comments, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]