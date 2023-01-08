50 Cent recently discussed what it was like being on set with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for his STARZ hit series BMF. Speaking with HipHopDX, 50 compared the intensity of both rappers.

“On set, I would probably be the most intense,” 50 Cent said at the premiere of the second season of BMF. “Snoop is so relaxed, it’s like, he’s got the music playing…”

He then commented on his son, Sire Jackson: “See that? I want to be like that when I get here. He really don’t care we’re here. He don’t care where we are at, he is going to have a good time.”

Snoop plays a character by the name of Pastor Swift. He recently spoke about building on his performance in Season 2 during a promotional video for the series.

“I had a great time on Season 1,” he said. “Was glad that they gave me the opportunity to come back and reinvent my character, so that’s what it’s about to be. You know, Pastor Swift keeps everything spiritual. You know my counseling and my mentorship is needed.”

50 Cent also recently revealed during an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he wants to adapt 8 Mile into a TV series.

“I wanna bring — I’m gonna bring, 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said during the interview. “We in motion. It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100 … I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

