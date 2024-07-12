6ix9ine Issues Heartfelt Apology To Fans & Announces Crypto Venture

According to 6ix9ine, fans who purchase his new Dummy Coin have a chance of winning a meet-and-greet.

6ix9ine has had a lot going on in recent months, particularly on the legal front. Earlier this week, for example, it was reported that two of his vehicles were set to go up for auction on a government website. The news arrived a couple of months after they were seized by the IRS for alleged "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes." Prior to that, he was enrolled in mandatory anger management classes as a result of an alleged assault in the Dominican Republic.

Since then, he returned to the U.S. and later set off for some shows overseas. Throughout all of this, he's kept a fairly low profile on social media, leaving fans eager to hear any updates. Fortunately, the rapper took to Instagram earlier today to share a message with his followers. He began with an apology for his absence.

6ix9ine Apologizes For Being "Disconnected"

"I want to apologize to all of my fans for being very disconnected with you guys," he explained. "But I've got some great news. I just released a Dummy Coin." 6ix9ine continued, urging fans to buy into his latest venture in hopes of being selected for meet-and-greets in Romania, Slovakia, Germany, and more. He also teased even more dates to come, which he promises to announce in the future. Fans are certainly glad to see the performer in good spirits, as well as broadening his horizons.

Followers are also appreciative to hear the news coming from 6ix9ine directly, as various other artists have fallen victim to hackers using their platforms to promote crypto scams in recent months. 50 Cent was one of them in June. Reportedly, the hacker made a whopping $720K in minutes off the apparent rug pull. What do you think of 6ix9ine apologizing to fans for being "disconnected" from them as of late? What about him announcing a new crypto venture? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.