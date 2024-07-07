6ix9ine’s Seized Vehicles Appear On Government Auction Website

Back in April of this year, it was reported that two of 6ix9ine's vehicles were seized due to alleged "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes." The vehicles included a Lamborghini Urus and a Bentley Continental GTC, which are both decorated with rainbow paint splatters. Of course, their unique design made them pretty tough to miss, and photos of them at a facility were quick to turn up online. Shortly after, it was revealed that his entire Florida home had actually been raided, and that authorities took several more of his belongings too.
At the time, 6ix9ine was in the Dominican Republic sorting out some other legal issues. Late last month, he returned to the U.S., though it's unclear whether or not he plans to stay. What is clear, however, is that he's unlikely to get his cars back. According to No Jumper, they're currently up for auction on a government website.
6ix9ine's Vehicles Have Starting Bids Of $20K
Bidding is set to begin tomorrow (July 8), and each of the vehicles has a starting bid of $20K, which is expected to increase quickly once bids start to roll in. Based on photos from the site, one of the vehicles still has what appears to be a bullet hole in his driver side window, which sparked some concern and speculation shortly after it was confiscated. At the time of writing, it still remains unclear exactly when and how that happened.
6ix9ine has yet to comment on the seizure of his vehicles, or the upcoming auction. What do you think of 6ix9ine's vehicles showing up on a government auction site? What about them being confiscated due to his alleged failure to pay taxes? How much to you think they'll end up being auctioned off for? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
