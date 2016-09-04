repossessed
- GramT-Pain Shares Video Of His Rolls-Royce Getting Repo'dT-Pain shared a video of his Rolls-Royce seemingly being repossessed on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureQuavo Avoids Question When Asked About Repossessing Saweetie's BentleyQuavo dodged the question when asked to confirm whether he had Saweetie's Bentley repossessed.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsQuavo Confirms He Took Back Saweetie's Bentley On New Migos SongQuavo confirms that he had Saweetie's Bentley repossessed on the new Migos song with Drake.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWhat Repo? Tyga Reportedly Dropped $325K On A Rolls-Royce Luxury SUVEven through the reports of money troubles, the rapper is still drippin'.By Erika Marie
- MusicTyga Reportedly Threatened Some Guys Over A Repo’d Car Before Being Dragged Out ClubTyga reportedly got into an altercation with some guys over a repo’d Maybach at Floyd’s party that resulted in him being dragged out. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTyga Sued For Missed Ferrari PaymentsTyga gets sued for failing to pay for his Ferrari, one that's already been repossessed.By hnhh
- NewsTyga Reportedly Gets His Ferrari BackAfter two back-to-back car seizures, Tyga is reportedly given his Ferrari back. By Angus Walker
- NewsTyga Reportedly Had His Maybach Repossessed Shortly Before His FerrariOn the bright side, he does still have that Bentley Kylie Jenner bought him.By Trevor Smith