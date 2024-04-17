6ix9ine Has Bentley Seized As Bullet Holes In Driver's Side Window Lead To Speculation

6ix9ine's life has been nothing short of chaotic in recent months, and evidently, things only continue to heat up. Earlier today, it was revealed that the rapper's cars were seized after a clip of them at a facility surfaced online. In the video, a man shows off the vehicles, which are decorated with colorful paint splatters, in full 6ix9ine fashion.

In the video, the cameraman also zeroes in on a sheet of paper taped onto one of the car's windshields, which claims they were seized for "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes." Details around that situation remain murky, but what has fans really concerned is what was spotted in the window of his rainbow Bentley.

6ix9ine Accused Of Failing To Pay Taxes

In the video, two bullet holes are seen in the driver-side window of the car, seemingly indicating that he was shot at recently. Fortunately, it doesn't look as though the bullets made it to the other side of the glass. This means that it's likely the rapper is okay. Either way, the clip has fans worried for his safety, as they speculate about what could have prompted the apparent shooting. "It's definitely a worrying situation because it sounds like a serious situation," one fan writes in DJ Akademiks' Twitter/X replies. "Hopefully, he's safe, and there's more clarity on what's happening soon."

Some think his infamous alleged snitching scandal could be to blame. Others think his trolling could have finally caught up to him. Many also suspect the whole thing could be a publicity stunt, meaning that he might drop soon. Regardless, fans and peers hope to get more details soon, and that the rapper is safe. What do you think of 6ix9ine's cars getting seized earlier this week? What about a bullet hole being spotted in the driver-side window of his Bentley? How about him allegedly failing to pay his taxes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

