Jack Huncho
Music
Quavo Is Considering A "Huncho Jack" Sequel If Travis Scott Wants To Do It
Quavo and Travis Scott have collaborated on 20 songs with the first being 2016's "Pick Up The Phone," from Birds In The Trap album
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
9 hrs ago
