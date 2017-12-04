huncho jack
- MusicQuavo Hypes Migos Solo Work, Including Takeoff's: " He’s Our Franchise Rookie Player"Quavo illuminates Migos' growth dynamic since they started focusing on solo material. By Devin Ch
- SneakersTravis Scott Hosting "Cactus Jack Carnival" Celebrating Jordan Sneaker ReleaseTravis Scott hosts a block party in his hometown.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott & Quavo's Producer Buddah Bless Details Creation Of "Modern Slavery"Producer Buddha Bless describes his style as "your grandmother's music mixed with Gucci Mane."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott and Quavo's "Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho" Debuts At No. 3 On BillboardThe numbers are in.By Milca P.
- MusicMike Dean Confirms He's Working On New Kanye West, Quavo/Travis Scott AlbumsMike Dean's out here working on some of the most anticipated albums. By Aron A.