legends
- MusicChuck D Calls On Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, & More For "Fight The Power" DocumentaryChuck D says Eminem, LL COOL J, Ice-T, and many more will appear in his upcoming "Fight The Power" documentary.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says Rap Legends Deserve The Same Respect As Rock LegendsSnoop Dogg says he wants rap legends to get as much respect as rock legends.By Cole Blake
- MusicAndrea Martin, Singer-Songwriter For Toni Braxton, SWV, & Other R&B Legends, Dies At 49"Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime."By Angela Savage
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Shares The Top 3 Of His Era On The Breakfast ClubBig Daddy Kane hits The Breakfast Club and reflects on his history with Rakim, the lyrical greats of his era, and how young rappers secure the bag like never before. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Calls Kodak Black A "Living Legend"After laying down a verse in under two minutes, Lanez praised the Florida artist.By Erika Marie
- MusicBusta Rhymes, DMX, Cam'ron, & NORE Spark Posse Cut HypeFour legendary lyricists link-up as Busta Rhymes, NORE, Cam'ron, and DMX connect for a meeting-of-the-minds. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem & Big Daddy Kane Are Cooking UpEminem continues to align with rap royalty as he connects with the legendary Big Daddy Kane in the studio. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne Explains Why There Won't Be Another Drake Or Nicki MinajLil Wayne explains why there will never be another Drake or Nicki Minaj, analyzing why the current landscape has made it impossible. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRick Ross, Trick Daddy & JT Money Form "Miami Mount Rushmore"Three legends connect as Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, and JT Money form the basis of "Miami Mount Rushmore." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKiller Mike & Jay-Z Connect Over Crip-A-ColaFollowing a namedrop in his new song "Entrepreneur," Jay-Z took a moment to connect with Killer Mike over some "Crip-A-Cola."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Celebrates Eminem, 2Pac, Ice Cube, & MoreSnoop Dogg took a moment to honor some of hip-hop's legendary figures, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, 2Pac, and Ice Cube. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNoreaga Shares Badass Big Pun Throwback PicNoreaga takes a moment to pay homage to one of hip-hop's fallen soldiers -- his friend and collaborator Big Pun. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicQuando Rondo Thinks Chicago Rappers Like Lil Durk & Polo G Should Be Seen As "Legends"Quando Rondo feels that certain rappers from Chicago like Lil Durk, Polo G, and Chief Keef do not get the recognition they deserve.By Lynn S.
- MusicLupe Fiasco, 50 Cent, & LL Cool J Connect In Epic Throwback PicThree heavy hitters connect in Lupe Fiasco's latest throwback pic, which finds himself, 50 Cent, and LL Cool J posted up backstage. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomToo $hort & Tom Hanks Appear On Oakland Mural Side-By-SideToo $hort & Tom Hanks make an unlikely duo appearing side-by-side on a mural representing different types of Oakland legends.By Lynn S.
- GramTory Lanez Shares Artwork Of XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, & More In HeavenWhoever made this artwork did an incredible job.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Reunites With Flava Flav In Iconic Meeting Of The MindsDJ Khaled crosses paths with an icon.By Mitch Findlay